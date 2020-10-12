Padubidri beach gets 'blue flag' recognition

In a major boost to tourism in Udupi, Padubidri beach in the district has been awarded the coveted 'blue flag' tag by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education (FEE). Padubidri is one of the eight beaches selected from India for the blue flag recognition.

The FEE had so far selected 4,664 beaches from 50 countries for the eco-label. Kasarkod beach near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district is the other beach in Karnataka that was awarded the blue flag tag along with Padubidri.

The blue flag eco-label is awarded based on standards relating to bathing water quality, safety, services, accessibility, and environment. A national panel had chosen eight of the 13 beaches being developed for blue flag certification in the country to apply for the label.

India secured the recognition for all the eight beaches in the very first attempt, mission leader of blue flag beaches of India Sanjai Jalla said in a statement. With the new label, Padubidri beach has now earned a spot in the global map of tourist attractions.

The state Tourism department had developed various facilities at the beach, executing infrastructure projects worth Rs 10.68 crore in the last two years, district tourism assistant director Chandrashekhar Naik said.