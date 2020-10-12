Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy begins defusing biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland

Navy divers on Monday began a five-day operation to defuse the largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland, forcing more than 750 people to evacuate their homes.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:46 IST
Navy begins defusing biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Navy divers on Monday began a five-day operation to defuse the largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland, forcing more than 750 people to evacuate their homes. Dubbed the "earthquake" bomb, the Tallboy bomb was used by Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) and weighs nearly 5,400 kg, including 2,400 kg of explosive, the Navy said on its Facebook account.

The bomb was found in the Piast Canal which connects the Baltic Sea with the Oder River and was dropped by the RAF in 1945 in an attack on the German cruiser Lutzow. The site is near the town of Swinoujscie in northwest Poland where a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was opened in 2016.

"There will be no deliveries while the bomb is being neutralised," a spokeswoman at site operator Gaz-System said, adding the timing of the defusing of the bomb had been agreed between the firm, the Navy and local authorities. "We dug up the moving part of the bomb, the middle part the bomb was left, as planned, so that the debris around it would keep the bomb in a fixed place, so that it would not move and the fuses would not be triggered," Michal Jodloski from the 12th Minesweeper Squadron of the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla told private broadcaster TVN 24.

On Monday 751 people had to be evacuated from the area, local media reported. "We are leaving for this week. We are afraid. The children should go to school and they would have to go past it every day, so there is a bit of fear," a local resident named Radoslaw told TVN24.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats focus on Obamacare fate at Trump Supreme Court nominee's hearing

Democratic senators on Monday painted President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare healthcare law and denounced the Republican drive to approve her before the Nov. 3 U.S. election as the Senat...

Handover hospitals to us if you're unable to pay salaries to staff: Delhi govt to MCDs

The Delhi government on Monday asked municipal corporations to consider handing over their hospitals to it if they are unable to pay salaries and dues to doctors, paramedics and other staff who have threatened to go on strike. Urban Develop...

Fresh stimulus to push economic activity: Niti Vice-Chairman

The fresh stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost domestic demand will give a much-needed push to economic activity, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Sitharaman announced a Rs 73,000 cr...

English group puts on hold legal challenge after pubs closures limited

A group of English pub and night club owners have put on hold plans to mount a legal challenge after the British government announced that hospitality and entertainment venues would only close in Merseyside. Sacha Lord, a club night and eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020