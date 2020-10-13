Left Menu
Development News Edition

States should stop blaming each other on stubble burning, need to take it seriously: Kejriwal  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said state governments should stop blaming each other and work together to find a solution to the issue of stubble burning, one of the major reasons for the yearly problem of poor air in Delhi-NCR during winters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:55 IST
States should stop blaming each other on stubble burning, need to take it seriously: Kejriwal  
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said state governments should stop blaming each other and work together to find a solution to the issue of stubble burning, one of the major reasons for the yearly problem of poor air in Delhi-NCR during winters. Kejriwal said while farmers of neighboring states and people of Delhi are bearing the brunt of stubble burning, "governments have shut their eyes".

"State governments should stop blaming each other. We have to work together to find a solution to the issue… All agencies and governments need to take it seriously now," he told reporters in Hiranki village in Narela where the spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer solution started on Tuesday. The solution, experts say, can turn the stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days and, therefore, can prevent stubble burning.

Kejriwal said that if the Delhi government can make efforts to prevent stubble burning, so can other state governments. "When the process was in its initial phase, I made attempts to contact the Central government and if they wanted, they could have worked with us to address the issue," he said. "We got to know about the technology developed by the Pusa Institute in September, and so did they. We have to work together with sincerity," he said.

The Pusa bio-decompose' is being sprayed free of cost in around 800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is grown. The chief minister said he was worried about farm fires in neighboring states.

"The smoke has started affecting Delhi's air quality…Air pollution was under control for the last 10 months, but it has started increasing again," he said. Imagine the impact of stubble burning on the families of farmers who have no option but to burn the crop residue. Farmers don't burn it willfully, he said.

"While the farmers of neighboring states and the people of Delhi are bearing the brunt of stubble burning, governments have shut their eyes. I hope that they take concrete steps so that entire north India gets rid of high levels of air pollution," he said. The national capital's air quality hit the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning, the first time since February, with calm winds and low temperatures allowing the accumulation of pollutants.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, an increase in farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and neighboring regions of Pakistan is also going to impact the air quality in Delhi-NCR. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 303 at 8:30 am, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of fires near Amritsar and Firozpur in Punjab and Patiala, Ambala and Kaithal in Haryana.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, farm fires contributed 3 percent particulate matter to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Monday.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat to face Combodia's Pov on Oct 30 in Singapore

Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Ritu Phogat 52.2kg will take on Cambodias Nou Srey Pov in ONE INSIDE THE MATRIX which will feature four world title bouts and a total of six exciting world-class match-ups later this month. ONE Championshi...

Method of allocation of seats in courses not meeting 5% quota for disabled: JNU concedes in HC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Tuesday conceded before the Delhi High Court that its method of allocation of seats for disabled did not achieve the mandate of five per cent reservation provided under the law. The varsitys counsel ag...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES New COVID-19 cases drop to below 60k, caseload rises to 71,75,880 New Delhi The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, eve...

BJP workers hold puja as part of stir for reopening temples

BJP workers led by party MLA Atul Save performed puja and sang devotional songs outside a temple in Maharashtras Aurangabad city on Tuesday over their demand for reopening places of worship in the state. While the state government has relax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020