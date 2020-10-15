Left Menu
Maha CM puts state machinery on alert in view of heavy rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy rains and flood-like situation in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district have been shifted to safer places, officials have said. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpurand Baramati.

Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district have been shifted to safer places, officials have said. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpurand Baramati.

The chief minister asked the administration to avoid loss of life, property and agriculture due to the heavy rains. Apart from the NDRF, the Army, Navy and Air Force, have been asked to be on high alert for emergency rescue and relief, it said.

Thackeray asked the authorities to expeditiously carry out assessment of the losses caused by the rains. He also directed the local administration to provide financial assistance to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the wall collapse incident in Pandharpur due to heavy rains.

Six people were killed on Wednesday when a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in the Pandharpur temple town of Solapur district collapsed due to heavy rains, officials said. Due to winds and cloudburst, heavy rains have lashed several districts especially Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad and Latur, the CMO said in the statement.

In Solapur district there is flood-like situation in villages in the Ujni dam area while in Pune district all dams are completely full, it added.

