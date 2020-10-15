FACTBOX-England's 3-tier virus restrictions system
Travel to or from the area should be avoided. - Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million LEVEL 2 - "HIGH" - around 16.14 million people People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST
London, the world's international financial capital, will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave. Following are details on the lockdowns
LEVEL 3 - "VERY HIGH" - around 1.5 million people Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided.
- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million LEVEL 2 - "HIGH" - around 16.14 million people
People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m. - London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million
- Manchester - 2.8 million - Essex (area covered by Essex County Council only) - 1.84 million
- Cheshire - 931,347 - Derbyshire - 796,142
- Warrington - 209,500 - Elmbridge - 132,670
- North East Derbyshire - 101,125 - Erewash - 115,490
- Chesterfield - 104,000 - Barrow-in-Furness - 67, 137
- York - 44,118 LEVEL 1 - "MEDIUM" - The rest of England - around 38 million people.
Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson