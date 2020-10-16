North Delhi civic body to be fined Rs 1 cr for no action against garbage burning: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday issued directions for imposition of Rs 1 crore fine on North Delhi Municipal Corporation for not taking action against garbage burning in Kirari village in northwest Delhi. He said regular incidents of large-scale garbage burning had been brought to his notice. "Delhi's air quality has been worsening gradually, but the agencies are still not taking it seriously. Environmental norms are being flouted brazenly here. Garbage burning is rampant," Rai told reporters. "Directions have been issued to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore on North Delhi civic body for not controlling garbage burning in the area," he said.

Pollution levels reduced slightly in the national capital on Friday with favourable wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants, according to India Meteorological Department officials. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 251 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 (AQI 320).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'..