Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD
The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:38 IST
The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. "Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression," the CWD said. "It is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. As the system is very likely to move away from the Indian coast no adverse weather associated with this system is likely over the west coast of India," it added. The IMD has, however, cautioned fishermen from venturing into the central and north Arabian Sea.
It said light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea on October 17 and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on October 18.
The cyclonic circulation had hit the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier this week as a deep depression bringing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa and leaving a trail of destruction.
ALSO READ
Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
Over 6 % Indian-Americans living below poverty line: Report
Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Trump vows to reverse 'ridiculous' move to make Navy SEAL ethos gender-neutral