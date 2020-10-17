Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:38 IST
Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD
The IMD has, however, cautioned fishermen from venturing into the central and north Arabian Sea. Image Credit: ANI

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. "Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression," the CWD said. "It is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. As the system is very likely to move away from the Indian coast no adverse weather associated with this system is likely over the west coast of India," it added. The IMD has, however, cautioned fishermen from venturing into the central and north Arabian Sea.

It said light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea on October 17 and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on October 18.

The cyclonic circulation had hit the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier this week as a deep depression bringing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa and leaving a trail of destruction.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Sivasankar shifted to Tvm Medical college hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 PTI Suspended IAS Officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the gold smuggling case, was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Saturday from the private hospital where he was earlier admitted. ...

Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says

Chinas disease control authority said on Saturday that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection. The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC detecte...

101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.Altogether 298 pa...

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020