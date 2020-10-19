Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to deploy 2,500 environment marshals to spread awareness about anti-pollution campaign

The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across the city to generate awareness about its recently launched anti-pollution campaign, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. "From October 21 to November 15, a ground-level awareness drive on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be launched at 100 traffic signals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:27 IST
Delhi govt to deploy 2,500 environment marshals to spread awareness about anti-pollution campaign

The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across the city to generate awareness about its recently launched anti-pollution campaign, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. These marshals will be deployed at 100 traffic signals across Delhi's 11 districts, he said.

Addressing reporters, Rai said the shortlisted traffic signals are those where the red light is two-minute long. "From October 21 to November 15, a ground-level awareness drive on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be launched at 100 traffic signals. We are in the process of appointing 2,500 environment marshals who will spread awareness about the campaign at these signals. It is an awareness drive, not an enforcement drive," he said.

"The marshals will adopt the principle of 'Gandhigiri'. They will give red roses to those not switching off the ignition at red lights. They will be made aware as to why it is important for them to do it and how they can fight pollution through the move," he added. The minister also urged all MPs, MLAs and political party leaders to participate in the campaign and spread awareness about it.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 15. Experts say on an average a vehicle stops at a red light for 15-20 minutes in a day, consuming 200 ml of fuel. This creates so much pollution. If 10 lakh vehicles switch off ignition at red lights, 1.5 tons of PM10 and 0.4 tons of PM2.5 will be prevented every year, he had said.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Government distributes N20,000 and relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development of Nigeria have distributed a grant of N20,000 and relief materials to each vulnerable person who has been affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State, accordi...

Slovenia declares 30-day state of emergency over rise in coronavirus cases

Slovenias government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week.The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pan...

Changes being made in all sectors to ensure the country's growth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade Indias. He also said that efforts are being made at all levels to make the country a global hub for higher...

NCW seeks explanation from Kamal Nath for his remarks against MP minister

The National Commission for Women on Monday sought an explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his item jibe against state minister Imarti Devi. The NCW has also forwarded the matter to the El...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020