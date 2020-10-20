Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Adityanath jointly inaugurate cancer hospital in Lucknow

At a virtual event, the launch was carried out by Adityanath along with the Defence Minister, also the Lucknow MP as he joined online from New Delhi. In his address, the CM said the biggest lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic was the need for improving health facilities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a super speciality cancer institute and hospital along with two flyovers in Lucknow. At a virtual event, the launch was carried out by Adityanath along with the Defence Minister, also the Lucknow MP as he joined online from New Delhi.

In his address, the CM said the biggest lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic was the need for improving health facilities. "The cancer institute established with the help of Tata Trusts in Lucknow will provide best facilities in the state. Presently, there would be 54 beds and it would be increased to 750 and later to 1,250 beds in days to come," he said.

Later, Rajnath Singh termed Adityanath as "karmayogi" and appreciated the steps taken by him for the overall development of the state. "To develop Lucknow as a metropolitan city, infrastructure and development is needed," Singh said assuring all possible help from the Centre for UP's development.

The cancer institute is built on 77 acres of land in Lucknow at a cost of about Rs 810 crore. The foundation of the institute was laid by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav when he was the chief minister. Besides the hospital, two flyovers built to decongest Lucknow's Old City areas -- on the Hussainganj-DAV College-Rajendra Nagar stretch and the other at Haiderganj-Meena Bakery exit (Rajajipuram) stretch -- were also opened to vehicular traffic, officials said.

The 2.45-km flyover from Hussainganj to Rajendra Nagar was constructed at a cost of Rs 126.81 crore while the 1.1-km-long Haiderganj Meena Bakery exit (Rajajipuram) flyover was built at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

