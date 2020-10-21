Left Menu
PM to soon meet top global fund houses on infra financing: DEA Secy

In a bid to attract long-term capital for infrastructure financing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon hold a meeting with top 15 global fund houses to get their views on investment in infra projects, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:58 IST
PM to soon meet top global fund houses on infra financing: DEA Secy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to attract long-term capital for infrastructure financing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon hold a meeting with top 15 global fund houses to get their views on investment in infra projects, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. There are fund houses around the world which are in touch with the government for investment in some good infrastructure assets which require patient capital, he said. These entities are not looking for very high returns but stable returns, he added. "The Prime Minister himself is soon going to meet about 15 leading houses from around the world to have an interaction and have their views," he said. Besides, he said, the multilateral and bilateral funding agencies have also expressed interest in the government sector. "So these are some of the measures we are taking...So, the National Infrastructure Pipeline also we are working in terms of how much money can come from the government sector and how much is required from the PPP and what are the various models of PPP (public private partnership) that we can work on," he said. To augment infrastructure and create jobs in the country, a government task force has projected total investment of Rs 111 lakh crore in infra projects over five years. The task force, which submitted its final report for FY 2019-25 in April, has identified about 7,000 projects. It was set up following Prime Minister Narendra Modi Independence Day speech of 2019 where he spoke of investments of Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector.

