Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category

Delhi's pollution levels remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 254, government agencies said. The stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stood at 849 for Tuesday and its share in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:05 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's pollution levels remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 254, government agencies said. Though pollution watchdog Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other agencies forecast improvement in the air quality for Thursday, the AQI remained in the same category as on Wednesday. According to the CPCB, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 256 on Wednesday.

The figures are based on data collected from 34 monitoring stations in the city. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said calm surface wind conditions prevail over the Delhi region. "It is forecasted that the air quality will be in the 'poor' to marginally 'very poor' on October 23 and 24," it said. According to the AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, Delhi's 10 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality. These include Mundka with AQI of 365, Wazirpur with 352, Anand Vihar with 306, Narela with 358, Bawana with 320, Rohini 342, Dwarka sector 8 with 332, Vivek Vihar- 313 and Jahangirpuri with AQI of 310.

SAFAR said an increase in stubble fire count was observed around Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring regions. "The SAFAR synergised stubble fire counts stood at 1428 for Wednesday. The boundary layer wind direction is not fully favourable for pollutant transport towards the Delhi region. The SAFAR model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 is nine per cent for today," it said. The stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stood at 849 for Tuesday and its share in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday.

The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before. The Delhi government has kick-started its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution. The drive will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be issued challans, the government has said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti: PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP.

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP....

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020