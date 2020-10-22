Left Menu
Expedition 63 crew returns back to Earth after 196-day space mission

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:45 IST
Expedition 63 crew returns back to Earth after 196-day space mission
Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)

Expedition 63 commander and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy along with his crewmates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos have successfully returned to Earth after spending 196 days in space.

The crew departed the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:32 p.m. EDT Wednesday and safely landed in Kazakhstan at 10:54 pm ET.

While on the station, Expedition 63 commander Cassidy welcomed SpaceX Demo-2 crew members Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley of NASA. Thereafter Cassidy and Behnken conducted four spacewalks, totaling 23 hours and 37 minutes, to upgrade station batteries.

Further, he contributed to hundreds of experiments including a study of the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution and also worked with Astrobee, cube-shaped, free-flying robots

Before returning to Earth, Cassidy handed over the space station command to Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov of the Expedition 64 with NASA's Kate Rubins and Roscosmos' Sergey Kud-Sverchkov serving as flight engineers.

The Expedition 64 will welcome NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 that includes NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi in November. Crew-1 will be the first long-duration mission to fly as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

