BTC to be under Assam governor's rule till polls

The BTC elections, earlier scheduled on April 4, were kept in abeyance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is being currently administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi. The Council of Ministers also approved an amendment in the Assam excise rules 2016, prohibiting inter-district shifting of liquor licensed premises.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will continue to function under the governor till the elections are held, the Assam government decided on Thursday. A meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, approved the continuation of governor's rule in BTC till elections are held, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Industry Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

The state government also urged the State Election Commission to complete the poll process by December 15. The BTC elections, earlier scheduled on April 4, were kept in abeyance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is being currently administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

The Council of Ministers also approved an amendment in the Assam excise rules 2016, prohibiting inter-district shifting of liquor licensed premises. The criteria for shifting of licensed premises within the district was approved as it was leading to an imbalance in the distribution of liquor shops, creating space for the illegal sale of liquor.

It will help in maintaining the ratio of liquor vends across all districts, the minister said. The Council of Ministers also decided to fund 'gaushalas' (cowsheds) to fill up the gap in money required to feed the cows.

It also decided to give ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of Raben Das, the constable who died while apprehending cattle smugglers in South Salmara district recently. It also approved exemption of sand, steel and bitumen, to be used in the construction of the proposed Majuli bridge, from state GST, royalty and local taxes.

