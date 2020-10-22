Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team visits Telangana for flood assessment

The five-member inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta,met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who said the state government had taken all measures to minimise loss of life and property due to the floods, an official release said here. The team was given a power-point presentation and briefed about the extent of damage caused by the torrential rains, that triggered flash floods, inundating hundreds of houses in low-lying areas here and elsewhere in the state last week, and left 70 people dead.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Central team visits Telangana for flood assessment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A central team on Thursday began a two-day visit of Telangana for assessment of damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in parts of the state, especially the city, as the state government pegged losses to crops and roads at over Rs 8,500 crore. The five-member inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta,met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who said the state government had taken all measures to minimise loss of life and property due to the floods, an official release said here.

The team was given a power-point presentation and briefed about the extent of damage caused by the torrential rains, that triggered flash floods, inundating hundreds of houses in low-lying areas here and elsewhere in the state last week, and left 70 people dead. The rains have subsided since the last couple of days.

The officials of irrigation, municipal administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), energy and other departments interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred, it said. They informed the team that there was excess rainfall during the last ten days which resulted in flooding. Though there were rains in the entire state, excessive damage occurred in and around Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in Musi river, resulted in low-lying areas being inundated, the release said. The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively. The GHMC suffered damage worth around Rs 567 crores, it said.

The state government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief and food packets were supplied to more than two lakh people, therelease said. Three members of the Central team visited various rain-hit localities in the city and interacted with flood victims, a GHMC release said.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha member and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi interacted with Vashista at Hafez Baba Nagar, party sources said. Separately, two members of the Central team visited Siddipet district and inspected the damage to crops, roads, houses and others,official sources said.

Meanwhile, the government machinery continued rain- relief measures in the city on Thursday. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams sprayed disinfectants in flood-hit areas, GHMCs Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, VishwajitKampati, tweeted.

All measures were being taken to prevent spread of seasonal diseases and COVID-19 in the city as we stride forward towards normalcy, he said. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, visited various rain-hit localities in the city on Thursday.

Observing that encroachments on tanks, drainages and others were mainly responsible for the inundation of various localities in Hyderabad, he said strict measures should be taken to prevent such encroachments. If necessary, the state government should hold a meeting with all political parties and experts and take tough decisions, a release quoted him as saying.

The brand image of Hyderabad had been damaged in the backdrop of the flooding, he said, adding "we all have a responsibility to protect it".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigatio...

Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London. According to Goal.com, Mitchel has spent the week training at London Colney with Stev...

Trump posts unedited interview before it airs

US President Donald Trump, in an unusual move, posted his entire unedited interview with 60 Minutes on Facebook ahead of its scheduled air time on CBS News. The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption Look at th...

Proposed amendment in Police Act not to curtail freedom of

The Kerala governments decision to amend the Police Act in a bid to prevent cyber attacks against women and children was not to curtail freedom of expression, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, seeking to allay fears over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020