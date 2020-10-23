Left Menu
Development News Edition

Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:14 IST
Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. "The team told me that the state government was yet to give full details on the damage," Reddy said.

The Centre would be able to release funds after receiving a detailed report from the state, he said. The Centre and state should together help the people, he told reporters.

Reddy suggested that the state government take up immediate relief work with the state disaster relief fund. The inter-Ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, met Reddy here and interacted with him.

The five-member team began its two-day visit to the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Central team continued its visit to various rain-hit areas of the city.

On Thursday, the team visited the affected parts of the state, especially the city, as the state government pegged losses to crops and roads at over Rs 8,500 crore. The team met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and it was given a power-point presentation and briefed on the damage that took place since last week when 70 people died.

The officials of different government departments interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred. They informed the team that there was excess rainfall during the last 10 days, resulting in flooding.

Though there were rains in the entire state, excessive damage occurred in and around Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in Musi river, inundated low-lying areas.

The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) suffered damage to the tune of Rs 567 crore.

The state government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief, according to a press release.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Publication of bestselling author Anubhav Agrawal's Why Not Me? A Feeling of Millions, the sensational story of heartbreak and healing, now available to pre-order in print for the first time

- After having your heart broken, many people will tell you what to do and how to do it. But the only person that can save you from the pain is yourself. NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- This November, its all about learning to love o...

20 Afghan army personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nimroz

At least 20 members of the Afghan National Army ANA were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province, on Thursday said the district governor of Khashrod. According to Tolo News, the district governor sa...

Alok Verma takes oath as new chairman of HPSC

Indian Foreign Service officer Alok Verma on Friday took oath as the new chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission HPSC. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Verma at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan...

Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. The team told me that the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020