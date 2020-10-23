Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. "The team told me that the state government was yet to give full details on the damage," Reddy said.

The Centre would be able to release funds after receiving a detailed report from the state, he said. The Centre and state should together help the people, he told reporters.

Reddy suggested that the state government take up immediate relief work with the state disaster relief fund. The inter-Ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, met Reddy here and interacted with him.

The five-member team began its two-day visit to the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Central team continued its visit to various rain-hit areas of the city.

On Thursday, the team visited the affected parts of the state, especially the city, as the state government pegged losses to crops and roads at over Rs 8,500 crore. The team met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and it was given a power-point presentation and briefed on the damage that took place since last week when 70 people died.

The officials of different government departments interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred. They informed the team that there was excess rainfall during the last 10 days, resulting in flooding.

Though there were rains in the entire state, excessive damage occurred in and around Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in Musi river, inundated low-lying areas.

The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) suffered damage to the tune of Rs 567 crore.

The state government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief, according to a press release.