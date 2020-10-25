Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington

The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a honeybee's. The state's entomologists found the nest close to the city of Blaine near the Canadian border on Thursday and returned on Saturday with protective suits and gloves to make the extraction.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 06:27 IST
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state on Saturday, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States. The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a honeybee's.

The state's entomologists found the nest close to the city of Blaine near the Canadian border on Thursday and returned on Saturday with protective suits and gloves to make the extraction. "Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agricultural department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news conference on Monday.

The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 2-1/2 inches (6.4 cm) in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first discovered in the United States in December by a homeowner in Blaine. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator of honey bees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam ready to evacuate 1.3 mln people as typhoon approaches

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate nearly 1.3 million people as it braces for the impact of typhoon Molave, which lashed the Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least a dozen fishermen missing on Monday.Typhoon M...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Suzi Quatro wants Scarlett Johansson to star in her biopic

Veteran rock singer Suzi Quatro says she would like actor Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in her upcoming biopic. The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs Can the can, Devil gate drive, Rolling stone, Mamas boy and Wiser than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020