Mild earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km, he said.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. It witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

