Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu festival worsens Indian capital's air pollution woes

New Delhi's appalling air quality turned a lot worse over the weekend as Hindus in India's capital burned effigies of the mythological demon king Ravana and lit firecrackers to celebrate the triumph of good over evil during the Dussehra festival. As pollution spiked on Monday morning, India Gate - a monument near the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office - was blanketed in smog, and the mega-city's 20 million people breathed in "very poor" air, even "hazardous" in some places.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:18 IST
Hindu festival worsens Indian capital's air pollution woes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi's appalling air quality turned a lot worse over the weekend as Hindus in India's capital burned effigies of the mythological demon king Ravana and lit firecrackers to celebrate the triumph of good over evil during the Dussehra festival.

As pollution spiked on Monday morning, India Gate - a monument near the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office - was blanketed in smog, and the mega-city's 20 million people breathed in "very poor" air, even "hazardous" in some places. U.S. President Donald Trump cited India for its "filthy" air during the final presidential debate last week, prompting Democratic rival Joe Biden to tweet: "It's not how you talk about friends — and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change."

But, for all the angst displayed on social media by some Indians over Trump's comment, the country's own pollution watchdog delivered the inescapable truth with another dreadful daily reading. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's air quality index (AQI) any reading above 100 on the scale of 500 becomes progressively unsafe for health.

On Monday afternoon in the capital the AQI struck 347, while for some areas like Sonia Vihar it was as high as 439, well into the hazardous zone. Doctors have already noted a jump in respiratory problems among residents in the capital, where over 353,000 of India's 7.9 million coronavirus cases have been reported.

So far this month, Delhi's AQI has averaged a "poor" 227, as residents paid a price for farmers in surrounding states burning off stubble before planting a new crop. While the climax of the Dussehra festival on Sunday was harmful enough for people's lungs, environmentalists have warned that Diwali in mid-November could be a lot worse, as people light many more firecrackers for the festival of lights.

Next month, farmers would typically still be burning stubble in some states, and low winds would let the smog settle over the capital. Authorities have launched a campaign urging people to take steps to control pollution while ordering sprinkling of water and banning the use of electricity generator sets.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living AoL through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravi...

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with U.S. after demise of treaty

The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts

Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic outlook, while Chinas leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.The United Stat...

Iran reports COVID-19 death every five minutes, hospitals struggle

Hospitals in many Iranian provinces are running out of capacity to handle COVID-19 cases, health authorities say, with novel coronavirus now killing around 300 people a day or one person every five minutes. Authorities have complained of po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020