Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environmental norms adhered during idol immersion: KMC

Adhering to environmental guidelines of the pollution board to check river water contamination, around 500 Durga idols were immersed in the Hooghly in the city on Tuesday, a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:41 IST
Environmental norms adhered during idol immersion: KMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Adhering to environmental guidelines of the pollution board to check river water contamination, around 500 Durga idols were immersed in the Hooghly in the city on Tuesday, a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said. While 2,000 idols were immersed on Bijoya Dashami on Monday, the number was far less today, member Board of Administrators, KMC, Debashis Kumar told PTI.

Close to 50 idols were immersed in Baje Kadomtola Ghat alone on Tuesday, he said. After immersion, the remains of the idols were immediately lifted by a crane of the KMC team which was present at the venue.

Crowns and weapons of the deities, flowers and vermilion were removed from water, adhering to the 'Clean Ganga' mission guidelines of the Centre and West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) to avoid water pollution. Environment crusader Subhas Dutta who went to Babughat in central Kolkata said that while the structures of idols were being lifted from the water body, flowers and chemicals used to decorate the idols were getting mixed with the water, leading to pollution.

Dutta said he collected water samples from the river for sending it to the WBPCB for testing to assess the extent of pollution during immersion. WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said that environmental norms were followed at two large water bodies in Dumdum and Lake Town areas, earmarked by the local civic body and the pollution watchdog for immersion.

A part of the water bodies was fitted with synthetic liners to prevent the chemicals from spreading and for disposal of the sludge deposits, he said. A WBPCB official said, around 300 idols have been immersed in Lake Town, Dumdum and neighbouring areas since Monday.

The immersion process will continue till Thursday. None of the organisers arranged any procession, unlike previous years, and took the idols in trucks or trailers to the waterbody in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is for the first time that Ekdalia Evergreen could not organise any immersion procession due to COVID-19. We feel sad," chief patron of the puja and West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

The community puja organised by Ekdalia Evergreen Club in south Kolkata is a crowd puller. On the Ichhamati river in Taki, 75 Durga idols from the country and four from neighbouring Bangladesh were immersed midstream amid tight security on Monday.

People had lined up in large numbers on the banks of the river to watch the event, a BSF statement said. The river separates the two countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends deadline to make payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till March 31

The government on Tuesday extended for the third time the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute settlement scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by three months to March 31, 2021. &#160; As per a Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT not...

Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found - police

The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.Earlier, police sai...

Battleground states see large turnout of early voters: Report

With just a week left for the 2020 US Presidential election, more than 64 million Americans have cast their ballots, with large voter turnout seen in the key battleground states that will ultimately decide who between President Donald Trump...

Gadkari urges Walmart to work with khadi industries to take their products to global markets

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged retail giant Walmart to work with khadi and village industries to take their products, including khadi denim, to global markets. He also highlighted that the micro, small and medium enterpr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020