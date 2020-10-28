Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel extend science accords into West Bank settlements

Until now, three US-Israeli science cooperation agreements excluded projects in areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — including the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Israeli and American officials signed protocols amending the Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation, the Binational Science Foundation, and Binational Agricultural Research and Development Foundation at a ceremony in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:34 IST
Israel extend science accords into West Bank settlements
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and Israel amended a series of scientific cooperation agreements on Wednesday to include Israeli institutions in the West Bank, a step that further blurs the status of settlements widely considered illegal under international law. Until now, three US-Israeli science cooperation agreements excluded projects in areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — including the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Israeli and American officials signed protocols amending the Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation, the Binational Science Foundation, and Binational Agricultural Research and Development Foundation at a ceremony in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and in the decades since have built dozens of settlements that are now home to over 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians seek the West Bank and east Jerusalem as part of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal under international law.

Breaking with decades of American policy, the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US Embassy there. It also recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 war. The administration also reversed the US government's longstanding position that settlements are a violation of international law. In a statement, the US Embassy in Israel said that "these geographic restrictions are no longer consistent with US policy," and that updating the agreements to remove them "further strengthens the special bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

"This geographic restriction within the three agreements was an anachronism, it had no place within our evolving region," U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at a ceremony at Ariel University. Amending the agreements grants legitimacy to Israel's West Bank settlements and "further blurs the Green Line," said Brian Reeves, spokesman for Israel's Peace Now organization, referring to the boundary between Israel and the West Bank.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imported onion likely to ease prices in city wholesale market

The skyrocketing onion prices in the retail market are likely to ease as imported bulbs have put a break, at least temporarily, on the rise in wholesale prices in Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday. National Agricultural Cooperative Marke...

'Nothing has ever been done in Russia of that scale': Producer ahead of 'Fire' release

Ahead of the release of a big-budget movie titled Fire, Russian production and distribution company Central Partnership CEO Vadim Vereshchagin said that nothing has ever been made in the country at this scale. According to Variety, the comp...

SCO members should leverage economic strength to boost trade, investment in region: Goyal

The COVID-19 crisis is a clarion call to SCO member countries to leverage their economic strength to boost trade and investment in the region, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. Addressing a meeting of trade and ...

Italian regulator investigates Google over digital ads

Italian regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into Google over alleged abuse of its dominant role in the countrys online ad market, adding to the global scrutiny that the Silicon Valley company is facing. The Italian Competition Auth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020