Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records lowest October temperature in 26 years

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in October in 26 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data. The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:04 IST
Delhi records lowest October temperature in 26 years
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in October in 26 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 15 to 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of IMD, said the last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature in October was in 1994. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data.

The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said. The senior IMD scientist said the absence of cloud cover was the major reason for such low minimum temperatures this time.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. Another reason is calm winds which allow formation of mist and fog, Srivastava said.

The minimum temperature is likely to dip to 11 degrees Celsius by November 1, the IMD added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore firm invents coronavirus breathalyser with results in seconds

A company in Singapore has developed a breathalyser test for the new coronavirus which it says will enable people to know whether they are infected in under a minute.Breathonix, a startup firm from the National University of Singapore, says...

Death toll from knife attack in Nice stands at 2

The death toll from a knife attack in the city of Nice stands at two, the French Police said on Thursday. There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained, the police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Sputni...

Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of looting people when they were in power. Mayawati Ji...

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will both rally supporters on Thursday in the critical battleground state of Florida campaigning in the same city hours apart and putting on full display their differing approaches to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020