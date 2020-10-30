Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Anuj Choudhary suggestion "Save a Life - know the warning signs of Stroke"

It can happen to anyone at any age and impacts survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities.” As the CEO of Animal Booster Nutrition Company Dr. Anuj Choudhary, recognizing the signs of stroke (FAST) and getting medical help is one of the best ways to improve the outcome of a stroke. If you have noticed any of signs in FAST test, call 102 or your emergency number immediately as the stroke patient needs immediate help.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:40 IST
Dr. Anuj Choudhary suggestion "Save a Life - know the warning signs of Stroke"

FAST is a warning sign of Stroke New Delhi, October 30th, 2020: World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29th to raise awareness and advocacy campaigns and build commitment to reducing the burden of stroke at global, regional and local level. World Stroke Day amplifies individual voices by involving more people into the conversation about stroke prevention, treatment and support. As per Dr. Anuj Choudhary, CEO of Animal Booster Nutrition Company says “Stroke is a leading cause of death round the world. 80 million people in the world have a stroke, 50 million stroke survivors live with some form of permanent disability and for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same; but, with the right care and support living a meaningful life is still possible and to get Up Again After Stroke. What is stroke? A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is severely reduced, resulting in to damage of brain tissue. This affects person’s appearance, speech, sight and body functions. According to the Dr. Choudhary “ Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability globally. It can happen to anyone at any age and impacts survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities.” As the CEO of Animal Booster Nutrition Company Dr. Anuj Choudhary, recognizing the signs of stroke (FAST) and getting medical help is one of the best ways to improve the outcome of a stroke. Common symptoms of stroke can be remembered as phase think F.A.S.T Where • F stands for face, ask the person to smile and see if one side of the face droops. • A is for arms, ask the person to raise both arms and look if one arm drifts downwards.

• S stands for speech, ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is speech slurred or strange? • T is for time to call ambulance, if you observe any of these signs, call immediately 102 or your emergency number for ambulance. Dr. Anuj Coudhary suggested the some following First aid steps if you suspect any stroke patient: • Carry out the FAST test. If you have noticed any of signs in FAST test, call 102 or your emergency number immediately as the stroke patient needs immediate help. • Assist a conscious patient into the position of greatest comfort. • Cover the patient to reduce heat loss.

• Talk to person to reassure; while you wait for ambulance. • If patient is unconscious or not fully alert, but breathing normally, place the patient on their side in a supported position.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...

Biden pledges to strengthen alliance with South Korea, press towards North Korea's denuclearisation after election victory

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday pledged to strengthen the alliance with South Korea, and keep pressing for North Koreas denuclearisation through principled diplomacy, after his victory in the upcoming presidential ele...

France church attack victim who raised alarm was Brazil-born samba enthusiast

One of the victims of Thursdays knife attack in a French church was able to stagger out and raise the alarm before she died from her injuries.She was 44-year-old mother-of-three- Simone Barreto Silva, who moved to France from Brazil as a te...

As Algeria heads for constitution vote, enthusiasm in short supply

Algerias leaders see Sundays referendum on a new constitution as a key part of their strategy to move beyond last years popular unrest, but few people in the streets seem enthused by the vote, and the opposition movement rejects it as a sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020