FAST is a warning sign of Stroke New Delhi, October 30th, 2020: World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29th to raise awareness and advocacy campaigns and build commitment to reducing the burden of stroke at global, regional and local level. World Stroke Day amplifies individual voices by involving more people into the conversation about stroke prevention, treatment and support. As per Dr. Anuj Choudhary, CEO of Animal Booster Nutrition Company says “Stroke is a leading cause of death round the world. 80 million people in the world have a stroke, 50 million stroke survivors live with some form of permanent disability and for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same; but, with the right care and support living a meaningful life is still possible and to get Up Again After Stroke. What is stroke? A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is severely reduced, resulting in to damage of brain tissue. This affects person’s appearance, speech, sight and body functions. According to the Dr. Choudhary “ Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability globally. It can happen to anyone at any age and impacts survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities.” As the CEO of Animal Booster Nutrition Company Dr. Anuj Choudhary, recognizing the signs of stroke (FAST) and getting medical help is one of the best ways to improve the outcome of a stroke. Common symptoms of stroke can be remembered as phase think F.A.S.T Where • F stands for face, ask the person to smile and see if one side of the face droops. • A is for arms, ask the person to raise both arms and look if one arm drifts downwards.

• S stands for speech, ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is speech slurred or strange? • T is for time to call ambulance, if you observe any of these signs, call immediately 102 or your emergency number for ambulance. Dr. Anuj Coudhary suggested the some following First aid steps if you suspect any stroke patient: • Carry out the FAST test. If you have noticed any of signs in FAST test, call 102 or your emergency number immediately as the stroke patient needs immediate help. • Assist a conscious patient into the position of greatest comfort. • Cover the patient to reduce heat loss.

• Talk to person to reassure; while you wait for ambulance. • If patient is unconscious or not fully alert, but breathing normally, place the patient on their side in a supported position.

PWR PWR.