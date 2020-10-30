Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in a crucial IPL match here on Friday. Sent in to bat, Chris Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while KL Rahul hit 46 off 41 as KXIP posted 185 for four against RR.

However, Stokes' 26-ball 50 and Sanju Samson's 25-ball 48 helped RR to chase down the total in 17.3 overs. Brief Score: Kings XI Punjab: 185 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 99; Ben Stokes 2/32). Rajasthan Royals: 186 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Ben Stokes 50, Sanju Samson 48; M Ashwin 1/43)