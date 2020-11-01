Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four killed in Typhoon Goni, Philippines braces for another storm

The disaster management agency has not confirmed the reported deaths. In Quezon, Governor Danilo Suarez said power supply was cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:09 IST
Four killed in Typhoon Goni, Philippines braces for another storm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least four people died in a super typhoon on the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, including a five-year-old washed away in flash floods after dikes collapsed, a provincial governor said. Video footage by news channels and on social media showed storm surges in some coastal towns, rivers overflowing and dikes destroyed, submerging villages in Bicol region.

Some houses were buried under volcanic mud flows, and power supply and communications service were cut off. The four deaths were in Albay province in Bicol, where Typhoon Goni made landfall twice, said Governor Al Francis Bichara.

The storm weakened further after making a third landfall in southern Luzon, but the weather bureau warned another cyclone, tropical storm Atsani, has entered the country and could gain strength. The world's strongest storm this year, which was a super typhoon when it initially hit eastern provinces, made a third landfall in Quezon province before it weakened with 165 kph (102.5 miles per hour) sustained winds and gusts of up to 230 kph (142.9 mph).

By late afternoon, Goni was spotted moving towards Batangas and Cavite provinces, south of the capital Manila, where residents could experience "destructive winds and intense rainfall" by night time, the weather bureau said. The disaster management agency has not confirmed the reported deaths.

In Quezon, Governor Danilo Suarez said power supply was cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees. About 347,000 people were in evacuation centres, said disaster management chief Ricardo Jalad, lowering the figure of nearly a million reported by the agency on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government's disaster response from his southern hometown Davao city, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. Health officials reminded evacuees to observe social distancing as the coronavirus spread is also a concern.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled as Manila's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, was ordered shut for one day. The agriculture ministry expected minimal crop damage saying 1.07 million tonnes of unmilled rice and 45,703 tonnes of corn had been saved from the typhoon's onslaught because of an early pre-disaster advisory to farmers.

Goni, among the strongest storms to hit the Philippines since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in 2013, was moving towards the South China Sea. It follows Typhoon Molave, which hit the Philippines last month killing 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of Manila.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Police, administration geared up to oversee polling on Nov 3: Bulandshar SSP

The Bulandshahr district officials along with police personnel are prepared for the Assembly by-election to be held here on November 3, a police official said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar S...

Donald Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not help anyone except himself: Obama

US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping your family safe, Barack Obama ...

At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes

At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election-day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his...

Pak national nabbed by BSF in Punjab

Ferozepur Pb, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector,&#160;an official said here on Sunday.&#160;&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;The nabbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020