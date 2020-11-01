Odd News Roundup: The California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor

Odd News Roundup: The California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayorDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:26 IST
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
One Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. So the local street's mayoral contest this weekend will be fought by cats and dogs, instead.
