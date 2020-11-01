Left Menu
Noida Authority slaps Rs 4 lakh fine on polluters

The Noida Authority on Sunday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 4 lakh on entities, including construction sites, that were found violating norms to combat air pollution here.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Noida Authority on Sunday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 4 lakh on entities, including construction sites, that were found violating norms to combat air pollution here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs 3.5 lakh on four entities engaged in construction work which were found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 1.61 crore since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority. The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Sunday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 4 lakh were imposed on Sunday," the Authority said in a statement. It said 300 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Sunday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80.

Road stretches measuring 107 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 140 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines. Footpaths and streets measuring 35 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

