Wild elephant dies of electrocution

Investigation revealed that the elephant which strayed into the farm had brought down some areca palms. In the melee, an electric wire snapped and fell on the elephant resulting in its electrocution, department sources said.

PTI | Udhagamand | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST
A 15-year old male elephant was found dead after coming into contact with a live wire in a private farm at Pandalur, some 70 kms from here, on Monday. The manager of the farm at Anaiyappal Solai noticed the carcass during his morning rounds and informed forest department officials in Bidirkadu range.

Senior forest officials along with a veterinarian rushed to the spot and noticed a live wire on the ground. Investigation revealed that the elephant which strayed into the farm had brought down some areca palms.

In the melee, an electric wire snapped and fell on the elephant resulting in its electrocution, department sources said. The partially burnt carcass was buried there itself after autopsy, they added.

