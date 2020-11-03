Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe', interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

"The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe," Patel said on Twitter. "This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."

The new threat level means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system. The previous substantial level meant an attack was likely. The change comes after a gunman in Vienna identified as a convicted jihadist killed four people in a rampage overnight.