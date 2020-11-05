Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signs of green shoots in housing finance sector, disbursements rise in Sep: NHB

New approvals of housing and non-housing loans by HFCs during September 2020 were at 130 per cent of the previous period, NHB, the regulator for housing finance companies (HFCs), said in a statement. Home loan disbursements by HFCs during September 2020 were also better at 105 per cent compared to September 2019, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:35 IST
Signs of green shoots in housing finance sector, disbursements rise in Sep: NHB

The National Housing Bank (NHB) on Thursday said there are distinct signs of green shoots in the housing finance sector. New approvals of housing and non-housing loans by HFCs during September 2020 were at 130 per cent of the previous period, NHB, the regulator for housing finance companies (HFCs), said in a statement.

Home loan disbursements by HFCs during September 2020 were also better at 105 per cent compared to September 2019, it said. NHB's refinance March 2020 onwards is at a record high of Rs 33,293 crore, it said, adding that this includes Rs 14,046 crore of refinance sanctioned under the Special Liquidity Facility announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package'.

The rising refinance offtake and sanctions by HFCs so far indicate that demand for housing is back in the market, both in low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) segments, and ensuing festive season would witness a greater traction, it said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the b...

Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

The police on Thursday arrested a couple from Anand Nagar area in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly attacking their neighbors with acid. At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said.The ...

Now, Jharkhand withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move. ...

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020