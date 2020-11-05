Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs found in MP

It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new species of dinosaurs hitherto not known in India, he said. These fossils of eggs were discovered in Mohantola locality, 4km from Mandla district headquarters, said Prof P K Kathal, who is attached to the Centre of Advanced Study in Geology at Sagar-based Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:07 IST
Seven fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs found in MP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Seven fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the Cretaceous period (65 million years ago) have been found in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, a paleontologist claimed on Thursday. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new species of dinosaurs hitherto not known in India, he said.

These fossils of eggs were discovered in Mohantola locality, 4km from Mandla district headquarters, said Prof P K Kathal, who is attached to the Centre of Advanced Study in Geology at Sagar-based Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university. I visited the site on an invitation from Prashant Shrivastava, a schoolteacher in Mandla, in October30. It was he (Shrivastava) who obtained eggs from the site, when he first saw one of them in hands of a local boy.

"Later, I studied the fossilized eggs using a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), the central varsity professor told PTI over the phone. The eggs have an average circumference of 40 cm with average weight of 2.6 kg each, he added.

Kathal said these eggs were spotted in a newly-dug tank during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new species hitherto not known in India, the researcher said.

These reptiles used to come from far off regions to lay eggs on sandy banks of rivers in this area identified scientifically as Lameta bed, he added. This find will help us understand the spread of dinosaurs and shed some light on causes of their extinction.

The eggs seem to belong to a new species of beaked or sauropod dinosaur, he added. The first dinosaur fossils in India were discovered in 1828 by Colonel Sleeman in the cantonment area in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Kathal said.

Later, some eggs were recovered from the same area as well as from the Kuchhi region near Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, he added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final

Mumbai Indians, arguably the best T20 outfit in the history of the format, carried out a clinical decimation of Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier, to set sights on their fifth Indian Premier League title. Surya Kumar Yadav 51...

2 godowns of illegal crackers unearthed in Jalandhar

Two godowns of illegal firecrackers and Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakh were unearthed here on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the two units at Pacca Bagh locality were raided, and 44 boxes of firecrackers and 15 bo...

Shah sets target of 200 seats for 2021 Bengal polls

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday set a target of winning 200 out of the total 294 seats in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, party sources said. Shah, who visited Bankura during the day to take stock of the p...

Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020