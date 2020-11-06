Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase COVID-19 death risk, say scientists

While the study could not provide insights into the mechanism underlying the relationship, the scientists, including those from Harvard University in the US, believe chronic exposure to PM 2.5 may cause over production of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs, which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host cells. They believe the prolonged exposure to air pollution may also impair people's immune system.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:35 IST
Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase COVID-19 death risk, say scientists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new analysis of more than 3,000 counties in the US has found that people with long-term exposure to fine-particle pollutants may be more likely to die from COVID-19, findings which may make policymakers reexamine the harms of air pollution and help reduce deaths during the pandemic. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, investigated the impact of long-term exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants -- tiny particles in the air that are two and one half microns or less in width -- on COVID-19 mortality rates in 3089 counties in the US, "covering 98 per cent of the population." It found that "higher historical exposure" to these particulate pollutants is associated with greater county-level COVID-19 mortality rates after accounting for several area-level risk factors. While the study could not provide insights into the mechanism underlying the relationship, the scientists, including those from Harvard University in the US, believe chronic exposure to PM 2.5 may cause over production of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs, which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host cells.

They believe the prolonged exposure to air pollution may also impair people's immune system. "Chronic exposure to PM2.5 causes alveolar ACE-2 receptor overexpression and impairs host defences. This could cause a more severe form of COVID-19 in ACE-2–depleted lungs, increasing the likelihood of poor outcomes, including death," the scientists wrote in the study. Citing the limitations of the study, the scientists said they were unable to adjust for individual-level risk factors such as age, race, and smoking status as such data were unavailable. "This approach leaves us unable to make conclusions regarding individual-level associations," the scientists said. However, the researchers said the analyses provide strong justification for follow-up investigations as more and higher-quality COVID-19 data become available.

"Research on how modifiable factors may exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase mortality risk is essential to guide policies and behaviours to minimize fatality related to the pandemic," they noted in the research.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020