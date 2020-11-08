Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 10:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Haul of rare photos of space exploration's 'golden age' up for auction, including Armstrong on moon

A rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon is among thousands of space photographs in a collection up for auction at Christie's. The more than 2,400 photographs document "the golden age of space exploration" and is the most comprehensive such collection ever to come to auction, Christie's said.

Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle

Scientists in northern Russia have discovered a huge walrus haulout on the shores of the Kara Sea where their habitat is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. The haulout, a place of refuge where walruses congregate, reproduce, and socialise, is located in a remote corner of Russia's Yamal peninsula, and scientists say they counted over 3,000 animals there last month.

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Analysis: Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Joe Bidens bet on the 2020 race was a simple one that a nation riven by deep partisanship was ready for a reset. He knew he wouldnt be the most electric candidate or the most compelling speaker. He knew that he was running as an old, white ...

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Haul of rare photos of space explorations golden age up for auction, including Armstrong on moonA rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon is among tho...

Election of Kamala Harris as next US vice president a historic moment: Indian-Americans

For Indian-Americans, the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president is a historic moment and a day they have been long waiting for. Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, would be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United...

Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Nov 8

- Stories on developments in US politics. - US President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America calls it a time to heal in America.- Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards. - Biden administration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020