Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT study cites risk of plastic contamination in drinking tea from disposable paper cups

Thus, an average person drinking 3 regular cups of tea or coffee daily, in a paper cup, would be ingesting 75,000 tiny microplastic particles which are invisible to the human eye," she added. The researchers followed two different procedures - in the first process, hot ultrapure (MilliQ) water (85–90 degrees C) was poured into the disposable paper cups, and it was allowed to sit for 15 minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:06 IST
IIT study cites risk of plastic contamination in drinking tea from disposable paper cups
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Disposable paper cups are not safe for drinking tea and a person drinking three cups of tea in them will end up ingesting 75,000 tiny microplastic particles, a study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, has found. According to Sudha Goel, Associate Professor at IIT Kharagpur, who led the research, disposable paper cups are a popular choice for consuming beverages. "Our research has confirmed contamination of the hot liquid served in paper cups due to the degradation of microplastics and other hazardous components from the lining material of the cup. Paper cups are usually lined by a thin layer of hydrophobic film which is made of mostly plastic (polyethylene) and sometimes co-polymers to hold the liquid in the paper cup. Within 15 minutes this microplastic layer degrades as a reaction to hot water, " she said. "According to our study, 25,000 micron-sized (10 µm to 1000 µm) microplastic particles are released into 100 mL of hot liquid (85 – 90 degrees C) residing in the paper cups for 15 minutes. Thus, an average person drinking 3 regular cups of tea or coffee daily, in a paper cup, would be ingesting 75,000 tiny microplastic particles which are invisible to the human eye," she added.

The researchers followed two different procedures - in the first process, hot ultrapure (MilliQ) water (85–90 degrees C) was poured into the disposable paper cups, and it was allowed to sit for 15 minutes. Goel, explained that the homogeneously mixed water was then analysed for the presence of microplastics as well as additional ions that may have leached into the liquid from the paper cups. In the second process, paper cups were initially dipped in lukewarm (30–40 °C) MilliQ water. "Thereafter the hydrophobic film was carefully separated from the paper layer and exposed to hot MilliQ water (85–90 degrees Celsius) for 15 minutes. Changes in the physical, chemical and mechanical properties of the plastic films were examined before and after exposure to hot water. "These microplastics can act as carriers for contaminants like ions, toxic heavy metals such as Palladium, Chromium, and Cadmium, and organic compounds that are similarly hydrophobic in nature thus allowing them to conveniently cross over to the animal kingdom. When ingested, the health implications could be serious," she said.

Research scholars Ved Prakash Ranjan and Anuja Joseph studying Environmental Engineering and Management assisted Goel in the research. Virendra K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, "This study shows that careful consideration needs to be done before the promotion of replacements for bio-hazardous products and environmental pollutants. We have been quick to replace plastic cups and glasses with disposable paper cups".

"While the need was crucial we have to find eco-friendly products. India has traditionally been a country promoting a sustainable lifestyle and may be it is time that we look into our roots for corrective measures," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi rebukes Guj-based transporter for employing less drivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rebuked a transport business owner from Bhavnagar in Gujarat for employing just eight drivers for his six trucks, instead of the required number of 12. Overworked drivers can cause accidents, Modi said...

World leaders underline 'shared' priorities and values as they wish Biden and Harris

Underlining the shared values and priorities -- from climate change to trade and security -- leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work to...

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020