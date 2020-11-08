Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

The traffic movement from Assam is likely to resume on Sunday evening or Monday, he said. Residents of Lailapur village and nearby areas in Assam's Cachar district are on an economic blockade since October 28, demanding the withdrawal of Mizoram forces from what they claimed as Assam's territory, officials said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:44 IST
Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, he said.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said a unanimous decision was taken that Mizoram will withdraw its forces from the disputed areas and the blockade on National Highway-306 on the Assam side will be lifted. The traffic movement from Assam is likely to resume on Sunday evening or Monday, he said.

Residents of Lailapur village and nearby areas in Assam's Cachar district are on an economic blockade since October 28, demanding the withdrawal of Mizoram forces from what they claimed as Assam's territory, officials said. Mizoram refused to budge, claiming that state forces are deployed within its territory.

Chuaungo said the main agenda of the chief secretary- level meeting was to find a short-term solution -- withdrawal of forces and lifting of the blockade. "We will pull out a part of our forces to deploy BSF personnel in the disputed areas. The blockade in Assam will also be lifted and traffic movement is likely to resume on Sunday evening or Monday," he said.

Chuaungo said the Centre was keen on resolving the inter-state dispute between Mizoram and Assam, and is constantly in touch with both the governments. Three companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrived in the state on Saturday, he said.

One company and two platoons of BSF will be deployed at Vairengte, two platoons at Saihapui 'V' village in Kolasib district and one company at Thinghlun village in the Mamit district. However, a section of the state forces will remain deployed on the disputed areas to maintain peace among the Mizo people, he said.

The border dispute between Mizoram and Assam intensified on October 9 when a hut and plantations were destroyed allegedly by officials of Assam's Karimganj district on a farmland near Thinghlun village in west Mizoram's Mamit district. The tension further escalated when residents of Vairengte in Mizoram's Kolasib set on fire several temporary bamboo huts and stalls during a violent clash on the night of October 17. At least seven people from Mizoram and few others from Assam were injured in the clash.

Though several dialogues were held, normalcy could not be restored in the area.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Good opportunity for India to export sugar; reconsidering extension of export subsidy: Govt

The government is reconsidering extension of sugar export subsidies as India has got good opportunity to sell the sweetener in the international market during November-April of the 2019-20 season that commenced this month, according to Food...

Delhi government invited to share experience at dialogue on zero emission

Delhi government has received invitation from non-profit body Climate Group to share its experience at the Race to Zero Dialogues Launching the global race to zero emission mobility, according to an official statement. Vice chairperson of D...

Ethiopian prime minister fires senior officials amid state of emergency

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sacked his army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister on Sunday, as the military continued a five-day old offensive in the restive Tigray region with a new round of air strikes. Abiy announced ...

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020