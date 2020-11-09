Left Menu
Hot mix plants closed in Ghaziabad with immediate effect

The operation of hot mix plants would be allowed, in case, they maintain the norms of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP), District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. Based on orders passed by the National Green Tribunal, legal action would be initiated against them for contributing to increasing air pollution levels, he said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:31 IST
The Ghaziabad administration on Monday ordered immediate closure of all hot mix plants in the district due to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, officials said. The operation of hot mix plants would be allowed, in case, they maintain the norms of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP), District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Based on orders passed by the National Green Tribunal, legal action would be initiated against them for contributing to increasing air pollution levels, he said. Hot mix plants can be operated only when the concentration of smoke emission would be controlled under the norms. Violators would be punished under NGT guidelines, Pandey added.

The district's air quality has entered the 'severe' category..

