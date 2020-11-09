3.1-magnitude quake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar area of Maharashtra on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit at a depth of 8 kilometres and tremors were felt at 9:19 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-11-2020, 21:19:38 IST, Lat: 20.17 & Long: 72.91, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra, India," NCS wrote on Twitter. No casualties or damage of property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

