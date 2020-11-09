Left Menu
3.1-magnitude quake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar area of Maharashtra on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar area of Maharashtra on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit at a depth of 8 kilometres and tremors were felt at 9:19 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-11-2020, 21:19:38 IST, Lat: 20.17 & Long: 72.91, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra, India," NCS wrote on Twitter. No casualties or damage of property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

