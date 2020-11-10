Left Menu
Government investing $84m in innovative research projects

"We've designed our funding so it can address real-world problems, while also giving researchers the freedom to innovate and come up with new ways to solve problems," Megan Woods said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-11-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 08:59 IST
“The successful applicants are doing excellent science. I want to congratulate everyone involved on their fantastic work that will benefit New Zealand’s long-term future,” says Megan Woods. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government is investing $84.7 million in innovative research projects including those focusing on health, climate change, astronomy and the impact of Big Data on social equality says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods.

This year's Marsden Fund will support 134 new projects including explorations of the connection between heart failure and diabetes, the financial risks of climate change and the complex interplay between Maori settlers and ecosystems through the history of mahinga kai (traditional foods).

"We've designed our funding so it can address real-world problems, while also giving researchers the freedom to innovate and come up with new ways to solve problems," Megan Woods said.

"Health issues like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease are wide-ranging problems and require innovative thinking. We need to look at these issues from different angles to ensure that we are doing the best we can for the future of our country.

"The successful applicants are doing excellent science. I want to congratulate everyone involved on their fantastic work that will benefit New Zealand's long-term future," says Megan Woods.

Marsden Fund Te Pūtea Rangahau a Marsden supports research across a wide range of disciplines from Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry through to Social Sciences including Maori studies, public policy and social linguistics and the humanities.

The full results and researcher contact details for media comment will be on the Royal Society Te Apārangi website www.royalsociety.org.nz.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

