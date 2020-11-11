Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala ends rescue operations at deadly landside site

"Today in the morning the decision was made to suspend the search due to soil saturation," CONRED spokesman David de Leon told Reuters, referring to the dangerous soil conditions for excavation teams on the ground. Alberto Ical, a community leader in Queja, said the villagers want to continue with the search as the local custom is to observe the bodies of the dead family members before burying them.

Reuters | Guatemala | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:16 IST
Guatemala ends rescue operations at deadly landside site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Guatemala has ended rescue operations at the site of a huge landslide believed to have killed scores of people in Queja village during tropical storm Eta last week, the country's national disaster agency CONRED said on Tuesday. Storm Eta's torrential downpours toppled trees, engorged swift-moving rivers, and ripped down parts of a mountainside above the village of Queja in the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, burying people in their homes.

President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday indicated up to 150 people could have been buried in the Queja landslide but CONRED's own figures show eight confirmed deaths in Queja, while another 88 people are missing in the village. "Today in the morning the decision was made to suspend the search due to soil saturation," CONRED spokesman David de Leon told Reuters, referring to the dangerous soil conditions for excavation teams on the ground.

Alberto Ical, a community leader in Queja, said the villagers want to continue with the search as the local custom is to observe the bodies of the dead family members before burying them. "I don't want the bodies to stay there," said Ical, who told the surviving Queja residents that CONRED will not permit the search to go on.

"What we want is to continue searching and be able to locate everyone, although we know that it will not be possible," he added. Nationally, the confirmed death toll from Eta stood at 44 and there were 99 missing people across Guatemala, according to CONRED figures.

The devastating weather front caused by Eta was one of the worst storms to hit Central America in years, spreading destruction from Panama to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.I dont thi...

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020