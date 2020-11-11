Left Menu
In accordance with NGT directions, Hry govt imposes ban on sale or use of firecrackers in NCR

"Similarly, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh, Dharuhera, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Manesar are falling under 'very poor' category of air quality and Ambala, Narnaul, Palwal and Sirsa in 'poor' air quality, therefore, adhering to the NGT order, the sale and use of firecrackers will also be banned completely in these districts (including Fatehabad)," the release said. However, in other districts of Haryana, people can burst crackers for two hours on Diwali.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:27 IST
In accordance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30. A release issued by the state government here on Wednesday said according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Fatehabad, located outside the NCR, has recorded air quality in the "severe" category this month.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", while an AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

However, in other districts of Haryana, people can burst crackers for two hours on Diwali. The NGT on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel clarified that the direction will apply to all cities and towns in the country, where the average ambient air quality in November (according to last year's available data) fell under the "poor" and above categories. "The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned," it said.

