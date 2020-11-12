Tiger found dead in Bhoramdev sanctuary in Chhattisgarh

A tiger was found dead in Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Thursday, a forest official said. The carcass of the male tiger was spotted in the forest under Chilfi range adjoining Kanha National Park in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

"Prima facie it seems that the death was caused due to infighting over territory. Generally male tigers fight over territory. Fresh scat of another tiger was spotted nearby," the official said. However, the exact cause of death will be known after autopsy, he added.