Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israelis protest EU delegation's visit to planned settlement

“It would significantly damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. envoy to the Middle East peace process, said in a statement. "Settlement construction is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this step.” Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement group that closely tracks settlement activity, said Sunday's move allows contractors to begin bidding on the tenders, a process that will conclude just days before Biden's Jan 20 inauguration.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:29 IST
Israelis protest EU delegation's visit to planned settlement

Israeli protesters shouted down a group of European diplomats on Monday who were visiting the site of a planned settlement expansion in east Jerusalem that would make it even harder to establish a viable Palestinian state and could anger the incoming U.S. administration. The diplomats went to Givat Hamatos, in east Jerusalem, to voice their opposition a day after Israeli authorities announced tenders for more than 1,200 new homes. The new construction would further sever east Jerusalem from the nearby Palestinian town of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.

They were met by around 50 right-wing protesters who waved Israeli flags and chanted “EU, shame on you!” The protesters chanted so loudly that members of the delegation were unable to deliver public statements and had to relocate to another part of the city. Sven Kühn von Burgsdorf, the EU representative to the Palestinian territories, said the planned settlement expansion “gives some observers the impression” that Israel is trying to create “facts on the ground” before President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.

“It's very important to demonstrate unity in the international community that any such project, any such construction, which is illegal under international law, cannot go forward,” he said. The Palestinians want a future state that includes east Jerusalem and the West Bank — territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war — and view settlements as a major obstacle to peace. With nearly 500,000 settlers now living in the West Bank, and over 220,000 more in east Jerusalem, the Palestinians say the chances of establishing their state are quickly dwindling.

Israel has long dismissed international criticism of settlement activity, but the decision to move ahead with construction at Givat Hamatos could strain ties with Biden, who is opposed to settlement expansion and hopes to revive negotiations on a two-state solution. President Donald Trump has given unprecedented support to Israel, including by abandoning the decades-old U.S. position that settlements are illegitimate. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank later this week in a stunning departure from his predecessors, who often spoke out against settlement construction.

Earlier on Monday, the U.N.'s Mideast envoy said he was “very concerned” by Israel's decision to advance construction in Givat Hamatos. “It would significantly damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. envoy to the Middle East peace process, said in a statement.

"Settlement construction is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this step.” Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement group that closely tracks settlement activity, said Sunday's move allows contractors to begin bidding on the tenders, a process that will conclude just days before Biden's Jan 20 inauguration. Construction could then begin within months. “The construction here may bury the chances for peace,” said Hagit Ofran, an expert on the settlements at Peace Now who accompanied the EU delegation. “We are here to protest and call for all the world to stop it, because it's not only for Israel, it's for the whole world.”

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption

SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were t...

US Navy's Nimitz strike group to be part of 2nd phase of Malabar exercise beginning Tuesday

The Indian Navys Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea ...

Pro-EU candidate Sandu wins Moldovan presidency in setback for Moscow

Moldovas President-elect Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, promised to tackle corruption and struck a conciliatory tone on Monday after defeating the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off election. Sandu, a...

EU eyes tax as tool in climate change fight

Taxation will not escape the European Unions plans to curb planet-warming emissions, and levies should be revamped to reflect climate and environmental costs, the head of EU climate policy said on Monday.Brussels is planning a far-reaching ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020