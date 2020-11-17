Left Menu
Free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in Goa: AAP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:01 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) onTuesday said it would provide free electricity up to 200 unitsif it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader RaghavChadha said the move would directly benefit "73 per cent" ofGoans while it will bring about reduction in bills by 50 percent for a sizable section of households whose consumption isin the 200-400 unit range

He said the decision would be taken "within 48 hoursof coming to power".

