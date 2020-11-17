Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold temperatures, Vitamin A capable of burning fat faster, says study

New study published in the journal of Molecular Metabolism shows the effects of cold temperatures and Vitamin A are useful for burning the body fat faster.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:48 IST
Cold temperatures, Vitamin A capable of burning fat faster, says study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

New study published in the journal of Molecular Metabolism shows the effects of cold temperatures and Vitamin A are useful for burning the body fat faster. Both weight gain and weight loss are driven by our hormones. But, shredding fat demands more struggle than that of gain. People who go through strict diets and exercise plans to shred fat may start to clinch the winter season after a new study that found cold temperatures and increased vitamin A encourage burning of fat.

According to a report by Fox News, the journal of Molecular Metabolism explored that cold temperature and vitamin A are capable of converting white fat, storing excess calories to brown fat, which "stimulates fat burning and heat generation." During the research, cold temperatures were applied to mice, which resulted in increased vitamin A production and higher fat burning.

According to the findings, Vitamin A reserves are mostly stored in the liver and because cold temperatures increase the levels of Vitamin A and its blood transporter, retinol-binding protein, it can convert white to brown fat, thus encouraging faster fat burning. On the other hand, when 'the vitamin A transporter 'retinol-binding protein' was blocked in mice, the fat did not 'brown' and the mice were unable to protect themselves from the cold, reported by Fox News.

The above-mentioned findings are efficient in providing a significant solution to various weight-gain related problems like obesity. However, one of the study's lead researchers, Florian Kiefer from the Medical University of Vienna, cautioned against taking large quantities of vitamin A supplements in an effort to lose weight.

Whereas, MedUni Vienna, told Fox News, "Our results show that vitamin A plays an important role in the function of adipose tissue and affects global energy metabolism. However, this is not an argument for consuming large amounts of vitamin A supplements if not prescribed, because it is critical that vitamin A is transported to the right cells at the right time." While describing the effectiveness of the new technique, she added, "We have discovered a new mechanism, by which vitamin A regulates lipid combustion and heat generation in cold conditions. This could help us to develop new therapeutic interventions that exploit this specific mechanism." (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19; As pandemic hits pockets, New Yorkers line up for free Thanksgiving turkey and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio,...

Peru to swear in new President to calm anger on the streets

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim President on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last we...

EU seeks to convince Poland on climate change target

The European Commission convened with Polish officials on Tuesday to attempt to win support for a tougher European Union climate change target, after the country requested more analysis of the goal. EU countries plan to agree a new 2030 goa...

Odd News Roundup: Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist; Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Tricking the taste buds flavour makers rise to meaty challengeAt flavour maker Givaudans innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb shawarma dish that loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020