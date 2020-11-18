Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study

A study published in Ecological Applications suggests that nature around one's home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:48 IST
Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study
opioid addiction, Artificial intelligence based tool, Gideon Koren, Latest science related study. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have used machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, to develop a prediction model for the early diagnosis of opioid use disorder. The advance is described in Pharmacology Research & Perspectives.

The model was generated from information in a commercial claim database from 2006 through 2018 of 10 million medical insurance claims from 550,000 patient records. It relied on data such as demographics, chronic conditions, diagnoses and procedures, and medication prescriptions. The tool led to a diagnosis of opioid use disorder that was on average 14.4 months earlier than it was diagnosed clinically.

"Opioid use disorder has led to a very serious epidemic in the U.S. and many other countries, with devastating rates of morbidity and mortality due to missed and delayed diagnoses. The novel ability of our algorithm to identify affected individuals earlier will likely save lives and health care costs," said senior author Gideon Koren, MD, of Ariel University, in Israel. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali eyes return to Test team

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier lost a lot of hunger. The all-rounder has acknowledged he hasnt got that long left in int...

British PM defends COVID-19 procurement after "chumocracy" accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his governments handling of the procurement of protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked...

Hero MotoCorp sells over 14 lakh units in festive season

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season. Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19 this year, the good retail off-tak...

TMC trying to create division in society, Cong won't allow that: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of practising vote bank politics to create a division in the society, and said that his party, under no circumstance, would allow that. Addressing a public meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020