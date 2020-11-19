Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop injectable hydrogel from spirulina for rapid recovery of internal injuries

Researchers have developed an injectable hydrogel derived from spirulina that can help accelerate wound repair in internal injuries and rapid healing in diabetic patients, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:53 IST
Scientists develop injectable hydrogel from spirulina for rapid recovery of internal injuries

Researchers have developed an injectable hydrogel derived from spirulina that can help accelerate wound repair in internal injuries and rapid healing in diabetic patients, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Thursday. Repeated dressing of diabetic wounds badly affects the healing process, while it is difficult to assess the wound repair in internal injuries due to treatment complications.

To address this, scientists at the DST's Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali have developed an injectable hydrogel from kappa-carrageenan, a water-soluble polysaccharide found in edible red seaweeds, and a pigmented protein called C-phycocyanin, found in spirulina. The gelling property of k-carrageenan was utilised by the researchers, along with C-phycocyanin, as an injectable and regenerative wound-dressing matrix to heal the wound rapidly and also to monitor its progress in real-time.

The matrix developed was highly biocompatible. The research published in the journal, "Acta Biomaterialia", established the superior haemostatic (blood flow retarding) capabilities of the combination in traumatic injury conditions. The hydrogel matrix developed by Surajit Karmakar and his group is fluorescent and allowed in vivo Near-infrared (NIR) imaging.

Thus, it can help monitor the recovery by taking the time-lapse 3D images of the hydrogel-filled wound. Changing the depth of the wound bed allows detection of the percentage recovery in wounds. "Such types of imaging can allow real-time monitoring of wound repair in internal injuries and diabetic patients, where monitoring of wound repair is a challenge," the DST said.

The anti-inflammatory response and rapid blood-clotting ability of k-carrageenan-C-phycocyanin (k-CRG-C-Pc) further empowers its applicability in rapid blood-clotting, anti-inflammation and appropriate monitoring of accelerated wound recovery. According to the INST group, the synthesised hydrogel will be highly beneficial for people of all ages in wound-healing applications.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...

UP records 2,586 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 7,480, while 2,586 new cases pushed the states infection count to 5,19,148. The number of coronavirus active cases stand at 22,757, Additional Chief Se...

BJP-ruled stated should emulate Bengal in healthcare: WB minister

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday said the state is much ahead in healthcare under the TMC government, and it is for the BJP-ruled states to emulate Bengal instead of the other way round. Taking pot...

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet panel on tourism reconstituted

Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted the state cabinet committee on tourism, an official said here on Thursday. The eight-member committee, called tourism cabinet, will be headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020