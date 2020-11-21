Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zanardi transferred to Padua hospital 5 months after crash

Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was transferred to a hospital in Padua on Saturday to continue his recovery, more than five months after he was seriously injured in a handbike crash. Doctors have warned of possible brain damage. Zanardi lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:10 IST
Zanardi transferred to Padua hospital 5 months after crash

Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was transferred to a hospital in Padua on Saturday to continue his recovery, more than five months after he was seriously injured in a handbike crash. Zanardi underwent several surgeries at hospitals in Siena and later in Milan to stabilize him and reconstruct his severely damaged face after crashing into an oncoming truck during a relay event near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19.

“The patient has reached a generally stable physical and neurological condition that permitted his transfer to another hospital equipped with all the necessary clinical specialties and closer to the family home,” the San Raffaele hospital in Milan said in a statement. The 54-year-old Zanardi suffered serious facial and cranial trauma in the crash and was put in a medically induced coma. Doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago. He won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress complains to EC against TRS for putting advts on metro pillars

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC has written a letter to State Election Commission SEC complaining against Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS party for putting their advertisements on all pillars of LT metro rail ahead of GHMC elections...

Golf-Rookie Nienabar leads going into final round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber overcame a stuttering start to sink three successive birdies on the back nine and card a 67 to take a slender one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tours Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sa...

Invest India, UNDP identify 18 Investment Opportunities Areas across six critical SDG-enabling sectors

Invest India and the United Nations Development Programme UNDP have identified 18 Investment Opportunities Areas IOAs across six critical SDG-enabling sectors that can balance commercial returns with catalytic development impact. On Friday,...

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European UnionWhile Britain formally wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020