Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality improves slightly

It was 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution could have been much higher on Saturday had there been calm winds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:34 IST
Delhi's air quality improves slightly
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Saturday due to favourable wind speed but remained in the "poor" category. Government agencies said that the air quality index (AQI) is likely to remain in the "moderate" to "poor" category on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI was 251 on Saturday. It was 296 on Friday, 283 on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said that Delhi-NCR air quality is likely to remain in the "moderate" to "poor" category on Sunday.

The predominant surface wind direction is likely to be northwesterly and the maximum wind speed 12 kmph on Sunday, it said. The central agency said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate to the upper end of the "very poor" category between Tuesday and Friday as "unfavourable meteorological conditions" are predicted during that period.

Around 1,264 farm fire counts were observed in Punjab, Haryana and adjoining regions on Friday, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR. Stubble burning accounted for 13 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Saturday. It was 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution could have been much higher on Saturday had there been calm winds. The minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. It was 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday – the lowest in the month of November in 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion. Delhi's ventilation index -- a product of mixing depth and average wind speed – was around 13,000 m2/s on Saturday and is likely to be 6,000 m2/s on Sunday.

Mixing depth is the vertical height in which pollutants are suspended in the air. It reduces on cold days with calm wind speed. A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with the average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020