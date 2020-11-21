Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals two-thirds of older adults in US say they won't treat their depression

According to the findings of a new nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor-- nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of Americans aged 65 or older who have concerns about having depression will not seek its treatment.

ANI | Utah | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:38 IST
Study reveals two-thirds of older adults in US say they won't treat their depression
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the findings of a new nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor-- nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of Americans aged 65 or older who have concerns about having depression will not seek its treatment. In fact, nearly one in three (33 per cent) seniors who are concerned they might be suffering from depression believe they can "snap out" of it on their own.

"The 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' mindset of some seniors and reluctance to talk about mental health are hindering them from getting the help they need - especially now when the pandemic is having an enormous impact on the mental health of older Americans," said Dr Mark Pollack, chief medical officer of Myriad Neuroscience, makers of the GeneSight test. "People will seek treatment for conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes. Depression is no different. It is an illness that can and should be treated" he said.

Yet, while depression is a condition that needs to be treated: 61 per cent of respondents who are concerned they might have depression would not treat it because "my issues aren't that bad." About four in 10 (39 per cent) of these consumers think they can manage depression without a doctor's help. "In my experience, there is a commonly held view that depression is a normal part of ageing; it is not," said Dr Parikshit Deshmukh, CEO and medical director of Balanced Wellbeing LLC in Oxford, Florida, which provides psychiatric and psychotherapy services to nursing and assisted living facilities. "I've found older adults have a very difficult time admitting that they have depression. When they do acknowledge it, they are still reluctant to start treatment for a wide variety of reasons," Deshmukh said.

Depression remains a taboo topic among older Americans, despite about one-third of those over the age of 65 who are concerned they have depression recognizing that depression has interfered with their relationships and their ability to enjoy activities. "There is such a stigma about depression among people my age," said Carmala Walgren, a 74-year-old resident of New York. "I am proof that you do not have to accept living with depression. Although it may not be easy to find a treatment that helps you with your symptoms without causing side effects, it is certainly worth it."

Walgren's doctor used information from the results of her GeneSight test, a genetic test that identifies potential gene-drug interactions for depression medications, to help inform Walgren's medication selection."The GeneSight test made such a difference in my life," said Walgren. "My doctor has used the test results to find medications that helped me." (ANI)

Also Read: Biden says he is 'honored' that Americans have chosen him

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a forensic audit of the central bank was vital to combat corruption and that he would get it back on track after the consultancy contracted to carry it out withdrew.Aoun said interest-dri...

Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts in pandemic

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies G20 to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis that has caused a global recession. From...

Meghalaya: 7 police personnel injured during protest at public hearing site

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during a public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, officials said. The violence erupted after memb...

Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020