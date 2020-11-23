Min temperatures hover below normal at many places in Hry, Punjab

The minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday. Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place recording a minimum of 5.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits, meteorological department officials said here.

Narnaul also experienced a cold night recording a low of 6 degrees Celsius, down three degrees against normal. Rohtak registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius, also three notches below normal. Karnal and Bhiwani also recorded below normal minimums at 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, night temperatures in Ambala and Sirsa settled within the normal range at 9.6 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place recording a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius.

However, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded above normal minimums at 11 degrees Celsius and 10.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. During the past few days, minimum and maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana and Punjab have hovered below normal limits.