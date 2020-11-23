Left Menu
Fresh snowfall in high reaches of Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several high reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kalpa recorded 6.6 cm snowfall, Keylong 5 cm and Narkanda 3 cm in the past 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Some parts of the state received light rains. Manali recorded 13 mm of rainfall, followed Sainj 3 mm, Bajaura 2.5 mm, Kumarsain 2 mm and Shimla 0.1 mm, Singh added. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali was recorded at 4.2, 5.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

Shimla recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

The meteorological department has already issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for November 25. The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain in plains, low and mid hills and snowfall in high hills from November 22 to 26.

It also issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain at isolated places in mid hills and snowfall in high hills of Himachal Pradesh for November 25. The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days..

